Indicators: Wilder's Average True Range (ATR) for MT4
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Wilder's Average True Range (ATR):
An implementation of the original Average True Range indicator by John Welles Wilder Jr. as described in his book—New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems [1978].
Author: Fernando Carreiro