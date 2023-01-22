Not receiving Push Notification for 2 steps Verification
Ask your friend to contact with the service desk to disactivate two steps verificationfor you
(or create the second username to contact with the service desk by yourself, and after that - ask the service desk to delete this "second username").
Because 2 steps verification is the verification by IP, and most of us/users are having dynamic IP address, it means the following:
the IP address is changed all the time especially after switching the router/moden off and switching it on once again.
Hello friends.
I activated 2 steps verification on my account because of verification issues.
I've been trying to login for more than 24 hours now, but I'm not receiving the otp push notifications on my mt5. So I've not been able to access my account.
I can't even contact support because I need to be logged in to contact support.
So I'm currently using my friend's account to send this message to this forum.
My Account name is Asikhemhen Osazee.
Please I need help logging in.
Thanks
<<< I had this issue too. under website page, "contact and request" part, add a ticket for service desk and they remove 2 steps verification for you. the website detect your Profile ID without login on your profile.
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Hello friends.
I activated 2 steps verification on my account because of verification issues.
I've been trying to login for more than 24 hours now, but I'm not receiving the otp push notifications on my mt5. So I've not been able to access my account.
I can't even contact support because I need to be logged in to contact support.
So I'm currently using my friend's account to send this message to this forum.
My Account name is Asikhemhen Osazee.
Please I need help logging in.
Thanks