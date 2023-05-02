Trying to find the cause of thinness... - page 4
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I used the initial calculation and noticed that most times the blue line is above the white and the red below
So this becomes the local range (orange) and the previous mixed value becomes the "global" indication .
The indications should not be comparable , i think. (yeah don't compare the 2 lines op)
What this depicts is , the previous white line in dotted line , and the position of the white line between the blue and red in orange