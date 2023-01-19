Generic funcion to iterate
Hello @powerbucker
If i understood what you need is to have a list of functions and iterate through them for all charts
I don't know what the scope of the parameters is per function (if this is the case) but
if not "void" or same you could use a structure to carry the various parameters the subfunctions would need
A function pointer is declared like this in general
typedef int (*FunctionPointer)(int,int);
This returns an int and receives 2 ints
You can also do initialization in the pointer
typedef int (*FunctionPointer)(int,int=0);
So in this case let's declare some "dummy" holder of all possible sub function parameters
struct carrier_of_parameters_for_chart{ int a; double b; datetime c; bool d; };
And then a pointer to a subfunction that receives the carrier and a chart id
typedef void (*PointerToFunctionWithParamCarry)(carrier_of_parameters_for_chart&,long=0);
Which returns void because i imagine your functions don't return anything , if they do you can also use the carrier since it's passed by reference anyway (if they don't return the same type)
Let's declare some subfunctions :
//function a void function_a(carrier_of_parameters_for_chart ¶ms,long chart_id=0){ Print("Execution of FunctionA for chart id "+IntegerToString(chart_id)); } //function b void function_b(carrier_of_parameters_for_chart ¶ms,long chart_id=0){ Print("Execution of FunctionB for chart id "+IntegerToString(chart_id)); }
And the following would be your generic function that iterates through the charts
//general execution function void general(PointerToFunctionWithParamCarry function, carrier_of_parameters_for_chart ¶meters_carrier){ //let's send some mock chart ids for(int i=0;i<3;i++){//we are looping in charts , thats just for show ,we are not actually looping in charts //and call the function that was sent with this chart id function(parameters_carrier,i); } }
And then you would have (on the global scope + initialized once) a function stack that holds all your possible functions in an array
int OnInit() { //--- PointerToFunctionWithParamCarry function_stack[]; //lets add a + b ArrayResize(function_stack,2,0); function_stack[0]=function_a; function_stack[1]=function_b; //and we loop to the function we want to execute outside of the general looping function carrier_of_parameters_for_chart uni_params; for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(function_stack);i++){ general(function_stack[i],uni_params); } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
And finally you would loop through the functions , call the general functions and you would achieve iteration through all functions for all charts .
You can also send the array of subfunction pointers to the general function and iterate per chart and then per function inside.
Hello @powerbucker
If i understood what you need is to have a list of functions and iterate through them for all charts
I don't know what the scope of the parameters is per function (if this is the case) but
if not "void" or same you could use a structure to carry the various parameters the subfunctions would need
A function pointer is declared like this in general
This returns an int and receives 2 ints
You can also do initialization in the pointer
So in this case let's declare some "dummy" holder of all possible sub function parameters
And then a pointer to a subfunction that receives the carrier and a chart id
Which returns void because i imagine your functions don't return anything , if they do you can also use the carrier since it's passed by reference anyway (if they don't return the same type)
Let's declare some subfunctions :
And the following would be your generic function that iterates through the charts
And then you would have (on the global scope + initialized once) a function stack that holds all your possible functions in an array
And finally you would loop through the functions , call the general functions and you would achieve iteration through all functions for all charts .
You can also send the array of subfunction pointers to the general function and iterate per chart and then per function inside.
It's just what I need, I will try. Thank you very much !!
class ChartPredicate{ virtual void doChart(long chartID)=0; }; void iterateCharts(ChartPredicate& what) { for(long currChart=ChartFirst(); currChart > 0; currChart=ChartNext(currChart)) what.doChart(currChart); } class SomethingComplex : public ChartPredicate{ void doChart(long chartID){ whatever(); } }; void sample() { SomethingComplex operation; iterateCharts(operation); }
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Hi,
I use the loop for all open charts a lot of times on my code. So I'm repeating the code a lot.
Is there any way to create a generic function to iterate the charts, and do something variable?
Something like this
Maybe with a callback? Passing a function by param? But, I don't know how do it :(
The problem is that i repeat this code many times, and I'd like to reuse it.
Thank you