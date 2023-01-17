Uploads beautiful lady!
Yashar Seyyedin:
I am trying to upload png image on my wall, But the system uploads the picture of a beautiful lady instead. Does anyone have an idea?
Change the filename , it must be cached .
Probably someone else had uploaded this image with the same file name with the picture you tried to upload and was replaced.
Change the file name of your image and you will be fine.
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I am trying to upload png image on my wall, But the system uploads the picture of a beautiful lady instead. Does anyone have an idea?