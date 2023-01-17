Uploads beautiful lady!

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[Deleted]  

I am trying to upload png image on my wall, But the system uploads the picture of a beautiful lady instead. Does anyone have an idea?


 
Yashar Seyyedin:

I am trying to upload png image on my wall, But the system uploads the picture of a beautiful lady instead. Does anyone have an idea?


Change the filename , it must be cached .

 

Probably someone else had uploaded this image with the same file name with the picture you tried to upload and was replaced.

Change the file name of your image and you will be fine.

[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Probably someone else had uploaded this image with the same file name with the picture you tried to upload and was replaced.

Change the file name of your image and you will be fine.

Ok
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Probably someone else had uploaded this image with the same file name with the picture you tried to upload and was replaced.

Change the file name of your image and you will be fine.

try this first 

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #:

try this first 

This is turning into a hot topic! 

[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Probably someone else had uploaded this image with the same file name with the picture you tried to upload and was replaced.

Change the file name of your image and you will be fine.

Yes. Problem solved! 
 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

This is turning into a hot topic! 

yeah , bad joke earlier sorry .

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #:

yeah , bad joke earlier sorry .

haha... dont mention ledge!

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

haha... dont mention ledge!

😅 😅 okay i will delete my gif too , eventhough i like it.


 

PS : You can include dash separated keywords in your images , they will attract more google , expecially in the product comments section 

example : 


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