finding the lowest value of EMA over previous period
Amirio:
Hi all,
Been trying to find the lowest value of an EMA but this code doesnt seem to work.
Thx for the help.
Almost there , you need to calculate the moving average you are comparing against the lowest . The iMA calculates one value not an entire plot like Trading View
so your code becomes :
//get the first value of MA in the lowest double Lowest = iMA(Symbol(), 0, 10, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE,0); //loop inside the rest (from 1 instead of from 0) for (int i = 1; i < 10; i++) { //get the moving average at this location double MovingAverage = iMA(Symbol(), 0, 10, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE,i); //if the moving average here is lower than the lowest value , we change ... if(MovingAverage < Lowest) { //...the lowest value Lowest=MovingAverage; } }
Hey Lorentzos,
Wow, thanks a lot.
Works perfectly.
Cheers,
Amir
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Hi all,
Been trying to find the lowest value of an EMA but this code doesnt seem to work.
Thx for the help.