EMA function, what am I doing wrong?
Michael Lopez:
halp
You don't need to send the price directive you can just receive the array with the data , one array .
Try these , it works on both series and non series (for indicators)
ema code for indicator mql
//ema only double ema(const double &data[],//the array with the data you want to calculate ema of double &ma[],//the moving average array - where you store the MA const datetime &time[],//the time array of the indicator int period,//ema period int from,//where to start double empty_value=0.0){ //is there data ? if(ArraySize(data)>period&&ArraySize(data)==ArraySize(time)) { /* first determine if its series or not If item-1 time is > than item time then its series */ bool isSeries=(time[0]>time[1]); /* now we need to check if the calculation is possible If its series then from can be at most TotalItems in data - period - 1 If its non series then from can be at least period */ bool canCalc=isSeries?(from<=(ArraySize(data)-period-1)):(from>=period); if(canCalc){ //set the step , if its series the step is one otherwise its -1 int step=isSeries?1:-1; /* if this is the first value send it to the sma How do we know its the first value , the previous index is empty_value The previous value is ? from+step So if in the array of the moving average (where we store the mas or the emas) the previous to "from" item is empty then calculate the sma */ if(ma[from+step]==empty_value){ return(sma(data,ma,time,period,from)); } /* if the previous value is not empty we can ema */ else{ double w=2.00/((double)period+1.0); ma[from]=data[from]*w+ma[from+step]*(1-w); return(ma[from]); } }//canCalc ends here }//isThere data ends here return(0.0); } //sma only double sma(const double &data[],//array with the data you want double &ma[],//the moving average array - where you store the MA const datetime &time[],//the time array of the indicator int period,//ema period int from){//where to start //is there data ? if(ArraySize(data)>period&&ArraySize(data)==ArraySize(time)) { /* determine if its series or not If item-1 time is > than item time then its series */ bool isSeries=(time[0]>time[1]); /* now we need to check if the calculation is possible If its series then from can be at most TotalItems in data - period - 1 If its non series then from can be at least period */ bool canCalc=isSeries?(from<=(ArraySize(data)-period-1)):(from>=period); if(canCalc){ //set the step , if its series the step is one otherwise its -1 int step=isSeries?1:-1; int co=from; double sum=0.0; for(int i=0;i<period;i++){ sum+=data[co]; co+=step; } ma[from]=sum/((double)period); return(ma[from]); }//canCalc Ends here }//has data ends here return(0.0); }
sum = (alpha * _close[curBar]) + ((1 - alpha) * _SMAbuffer[curBar - 1]);
Never use the equation c=(1-a)p + (a)v as it amplifies round off errors. Use the rewritten and simpler equation c=p + a(v-p)
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