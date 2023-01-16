Picture over stats in some profiles

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Hi admin .

In some profiles their picture is displayed above their stats web .On pc , in Edge Chrome and FireFox

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos: Hi admin . In some profiles their picture is displayed above their stats web .On pc , in Edge Chrome and FireFox

Could it be a new bug introduced when MetaQuotes fixed their site to resolve the issue with the recent Google Chrome update?
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Could it be a new bug introduced when MetaQuotes fixed their site to resolve the issue with the recent Google Chrome update?

I don't think so , i've encountered it in the past , but i stumbled upon in today in a thread and took the opportunity to capture it .

You can see it too its on a recent thread , the OP's profile displays like this .

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #: I don't think so , i've encountered it in the past , but i stumbled upon in today in a thread and took the opportunity to capture it . You can see it too its on a recent thread , the OP's profile displays like this .

It seems to be the case on any and all profiles that has a "Friends" section on the right, including my own profile ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

It seems to be the case on any and all profiles that has a "Friends" section on the right, including my own profile ...


your profile looks okay here 

what is your screen resolution ?

 

Even better on my side, I think all these variations have to do with the screen resolution or app/screen scaling windows settings.



 

hmm.

if i resize down there is a sweet spot that makes it look like this 

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #: your profile looks okay here what is your screen resolution ?

Its not a question of resolution but of viewport size. If you start with the browser window at maximum width and then gradually reduce the window width, it changes layout several times to different formats, and at one point it will be as you described and as I posted in the example.

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #: I don't think so , i've encountered it in the past , but i stumbled upon in today in a thread and took the opportunity to capture it . You can see it too its on a recent thread , the OP's profile displays like this .
It also depends on the user's display name . If it is very long, then it widens that column and pushes everything else into a different layout.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
It also depends on the user's display name . If it is very long, then it widens that column and pushes everything else into a different layout.

i fixed it  😆 

I did not , it breaks if its shrank further this way . This is a css issue it seems.Wrapping is very annoying .

 


I set 

"div user_page_avatar","div user_page_info" ,"div user_page_chart_info",  width and height to match the picture , float:auto , margin:auto

This fixes the overflow but the info is not removed when shrinking it down.

anyway . lol


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