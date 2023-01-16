Metaquotes ID for notifications
Is there a way to delete old IDs from my profile? I have a growing collection from phone upgrades etc.
Paul Anscombe: Is there a way to delete old IDs from my profile? I have a growing collection from phone upgrades etc.
Yes! Click on the "gear" symbol next to it on the right and select delete.
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