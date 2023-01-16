Metaquotes ID for notifications

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Is there a way to delete old IDs from my profile?  I have a growing collection from phone upgrades etc.
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Paul Anscombe: Is there a way to delete old IDs from my profile?  I have a growing collection from phone upgrades etc.

Yes! Click on the "gear" symbol next to it on the right and select delete.


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Yes! Click on the "gear" symbol next to it on the right and select delete

how did I not see that :)

Thanks

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Paul Anscombe #: how did I not see that :) Thanks
You are welcome!
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