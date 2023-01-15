Build 1369
My MT4 was updated to 1370 build so I do not have 1369 build now.
But you can look at post #9 about how to install "clean" MT4 ("clean" from brokers) of any build (incl 1369 build) -
it is example with MT5 with it is same for MT4. Just find archive with MT4 build 1369 installation files here and use the procedure from post #9 about how to install.
- 2021.09.03
- www.mql5.com
My MT4 was updated to 1370 build so I do not have 1369 build now.
But you can look at post #9 about how to install "clean" MT4 ("clean" from brokers) of any build (incl 1369 build) -
it is example with MT5 with it is same for MT4. Just find archive with MT4 build 1369 installation files here and use the procedure from post #9 about how to install.
Hello Sergey,
Thank you for your reply
When I download and install the 1369 file from the google drive, the Mt4 terminal still shows version 1370.. Any idea why?
Hello Sergey,
Thank you for your reply
When I download and install the 1369 file from the google drive, the Mt4 terminal still shows version 1370.. Any idea why?
Seems, this 1369 build is automatically updated to 1370 when you click on terminal.exe file from zip archive to install MT4.
By the way, my MT4 was updated to 1370 today in the morning only when I was trying to connect to MetaQuotes-Demo account with MT4.
PS. Look at post #8 - because some my MT4 instances are not updated because I am not forcing the update (I did not restart MT4 and I do not disconnect MT4 from the broker's server).
- 2021.09.03
- www.mql5.com
Seems, this 1369 build is automatically updated to 1370 when you click on terminal.exe file from zip archive to install MT4.
By the way, my MT4 was updated to 1370 today in the morning only when I was trying to connect to MetaQuotes-Demo account with MT4.
PS. Look at post #8 - because some my MT4 instances are not updated because I am not forcing the update (I did not restart MT4 and I do not disconnect MT4 from the broker's server).
Yes, it looks like it updates automatically. I tried it without logging into any server/account, yet the terminal still shows build 1370..
Thank you for your help
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