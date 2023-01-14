Mail: not enough space for 'Test message'

New comment
 
Does anyone have experience with a similar problem?
I would appreciate any help to investigate the problem.
 

IIRC, the maximum limit on emails, is just like SendNotification: “no more than 2 calls per second and not more than 10 calls per minute.” Add a Sleep(6) (or indicator equivalent) after the Send… and wrap a mutex around both (for multiple charts).

New comment