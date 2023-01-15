MT5 as a Charting Platform
The charts, the symbols to trade, the trading accounts and money for trading - all of them are related to the brokers only.
So, you can find the broker(s) proposing futures, stocks, crypto, commodities, etc for traders.
Discussion about brokers (especially the recommendations) is prohibited on the forum sorry ... but I can say that the people are trading futures, stocks, crypto, commodities, and more and more. So, it is just a matter of the finding the broker for example -
The charts, the symbols to trade, the trading accounts and money for trading - all of them are related to the brokers only.
So, you can find the broker(s) proposing futures, stocks, crypto, commodities, etc for traders.
Discussion about brokers (especially the recommendations) is prohibited on the forum sorry ... but I can say that the people are trading futures, stocks, crypto, commodities, and more and more. So, it is just a matter of the finding the broker for example -
Thank you for your response, but I am not looking for a broker to trade with. I am looking to possibly buy MT5 then custom add the functions as a trader or work with someone who is able to have ideas on how to create a charting platform with MT5. Hopefully this makes sense. Thanks.
I suggest you first learn to use the MetaTrader client terminal application (which is free) and learn about its programming language.
You are making vague assumptions without really understanding the platform and its capabilities.
As for brokers, there are many, and you will have to do your own research according to your needs.
Broker recommendations are not allowed on the forum.
Thank you for your response, but I am not looking for a broker to trade with. I am looking to possibly buy MT5 then custom add the functions as a trader or work with someone who is able to have ideas on how to create a charting platform with MT5. Hopefully this makes sense. Thanks.
You want your own analysis service which also has discussion of trade ideas ? I think a website is the preferable route , and you can embed charts from metatrader too if im not mistaken , not the charting mechanism thought .
I suggest you first learn to use the MetaTrader client terminal application (which is free) and learn about its programming language.
You are making vague assumptions without really understanding the platform and its capabilities.
As for brokers, there are many, and you will have to do your own research according to your needs.
Broker recommendations are not allowed on the forum.
I am actually not making any assumptions and I believe you are not fully understanding my request due to a language barrier. I am looking for someone who can input data feeds into MT5 platform. Thanks.
You want your own analysis service which also has discussion of trade ideas ? I think a website is the preferable route , and you can embed charts from metatrader too if im not mistaken , not the charting mechanism thought .
I am looking to input various data feeds into MT5 so I can view different instruments on MT5. Thanks.
Thank you for your response, but I am not looking for a broker to trade with. I am looking to possibly buy MT5 then custom add the functions as a trader or work with someone who is able to have ideas on how to create a charting platform with MT5. Hopefully this makes sense. Thanks.
The brokers can add the instruments/symbols for charting - they are having the source code of MT5 and paying to some companies for datafeed.
And I do not know any way how you (or anyone) can do it without being the broker and without buying datafeed from the sources.
So, it is much more easy to find the brokers with all those symbols for charting and create demo accounts with them (at least - it is free).
Or wait when MetaQuotes will announce the data service (it was some discussion in past that it will be available for anyone to buy datafeed to be used with charting).
I am looking to input various data feeds into MT5 so I can view different instruments on MT5. Thanks.
Ow , then what @Soewono Effendi said .
You can setup a project on the freelance section but :
- You must have a list of which APIs you want to use for the data feeds
- You must also have a list for whatever has no API but is a scrapping job essentially
- If they have a subscription you must be subscribed , or they must have a free trial period , or a limited free tier
- There will be limitations as these symbols are not on the broker by default (like @Sergey Golubev said) , which also means you will need to be running a service for receiving data from these assets.
- There may be delays on initial loading of the data , it wont be the coders fault , as to assemble the history it could take hours , or days if the data vendor has no packaged solutions or if its a scrap job.
- You won't be able to trade these instruments unless such functionality exists in their API , in which case you must also communicate that in the project.
- If web3 (the ethereum chain for instance) is also in your list this will make the project exponentially more difficult ,and , if your project is more "Crypto" leaning it is better to find a crypto developer elsewhere and then show them this charting platform (and its plotting library Custom Symbols) . From evm to mql5 is downhill , from mql5 to evm is the moon landing.There is a reddit forum for crypto jobs , i am not allowed to mention it but i also forgot its name so , you will have to look for it if this is the case.
- The more info you provide on the freelance project the better
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Hello, I am looking for an experienced developer who is able to take live data feeds from major markets across the world (i.e. futures, stocks, crypto, commodities, etc) and put them onto MT5. I would like my own login and utilize MT5 as a charting platform similar to Tradingview. Would anyone have any suggestions on how to go about this? I'm having a bit of a difficult time creating this type of charting platform on MT5.
Thank you.