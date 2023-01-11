Ask for confirmaition before closing
Arpit T: Sometime my mouse moves when i try to shift my laptop and hit close button of MT5. It does not ask confirmation to close and shuts down immediately. How can i make it ask for confirmation Yes or no before closing?
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Sometime my mouse moves when i try to shift my laptop and hit close button of MT5. It does not ask confirmation to close and shuts down immediately.
How can i make it ask for confirmation Yes or no before closing?