Ask for confirmaition before closing

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[Deleted]  

Sometime my mouse moves when i try to shift my laptop and hit close button of MT5. It does not ask confirmation to close and shuts down immediately.

How can i make it ask for confirmation Yes or no before closing?

[Deleted]  
Arpit T: Sometime my mouse moves when i try to shift my laptop and hit close button of MT5. It does not ask confirmation to close and shuts down immediately. How can i make it ask for confirmation Yes or no before closing?

Then don't enable "One-Click Trading"!


[Deleted]  
Fernando Carreiro #:

Then don't enable "One-Click Trading"!


Im sorry but this is regarding closing of the terminal, and not the orders

[Deleted]  
Arpit T #: Im sorry but this is regarding closing of the terminal, and not the orders

The application has no such verification before closing. Maybe there is some 3rd party Windows utility out there that can do that, but I have never seen one.

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