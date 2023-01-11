signals
Not disappeared. The signal is in your profile.
This is new signals with many warnings and with monitoring started at 30.12.2022
I started in Jan so just few days ago and the only new warning was about swaps.
Rest are from 2022.12.30 but in fact nothing really happened on that day! Definitely on that day my acc did not grow by 80% and also did not have big DD. Maybe thats from last summer.
pls check it cos I havent done anything wrong.
Piotr
I started in Jan so just few days ago and the only new warning was about swaps.
Rest are from 2022.12.30 but in fact nothing really happened on that day! Definitely on that day my acc did not grow by 80% and also did not have big DD. Maybe thats from last summer.
pls check it cos I havent done anything wrong.
Piotr
I think the warnings are since 30.03.2022 when you started a trading.
Because the signal system is taking everything from Metatrader Account History, and that is why many signal providers are started the trading on the same way with connection of the trading account to the Signal system.
It means: open trading account and connect to Signal system as new signal, and after that only - open your first trade on this account.
But you traded on this account for almost 10 months and after that - connect to the Signal system ...
-------------------
By the way, the warnings are not the permanent warnings ... they may be disappeared later for example if you continue trading.
I think the warnings are since 30.03.2022 when you started a trading.
Because the signal system is taking everything from Metatrader Account History, and that is why many signal providers are started the trading on the same way with connection of the trading account to the Signal system.
It means: open trading account and connect to Signal system as new signal, and after that only - open your first trade on this account.
But you traded on this account for almost 10 months and after that - connect to the Signal system ...
-------------------
By the way, the warnings are not the permanent warnings ... they may be disappeared later for example if you continue trading.
i still do not understand.
i joined you guys few days ago.
what happened in last 5-10 days that you do not like? the only fresh one is about swaps. what was wrong?
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Hello.
I had a signal "falco" that disappeared last night. what happened?
thx
Piotr