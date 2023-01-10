How to recreate an indicator from Trading View in MT5 (not MT4)
digitalizetalent: I have created an Indicator in Trading view, but want this in my MT5 terminal. This indicator includes and show this on the
- consolidation zone
- Stochastisch RSI
- TSV time segmented volume
- baseline
- Support & Resistance
it provides me this view which helps me a lot to get the right deals set
If you want to code it yourself, then you will have to dedicate some time into learning the MQL5 language. We will not be able to instil in you all the necessary knowledge in a just a few posts.
If you want someone else to code it for you, then consider placing a job request in the Freelance section.
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I have created an Indicator in Trading view, but want this in my MT5 terminal
This indicator includes and show this on the
- consolidation zone
- Stochastisch RSI
- TSV time segmented volume
- baseline
- Support & Resistance
it provides me this view which helps me a lot to get the right deals set