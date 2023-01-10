Who likes?

New comment
[Deleted]  
Hello everyone. Is there any option to see the name of the guy who liked your post? 
 
Yashar Seyyedin:
Hello everyone. Is there any option to see the name of the guy who liked your post? 

This website doesn't have "Likes" does it?

[Deleted]  
Keith Watford #:

This website doesn't have "Likes" does it?

Bottom Right corner!

 
I don't have that, maybe it is only on the phone app or something like that?
[Deleted]  
Keith Watford #:
I don't have that, maybe it is only on the phone app or something like that?

You have it!


 
There is a like option, but we can't see who posted these likes.
 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

Bottom Right corner!

i liked for the lols

That would be nice wouldn't it ? I bet if the phone , or terminal "ding"ed with a new like notification that would increase visits . Other than that i can't see a use for displaying who liked your post (besides catering to the curiosity of the returning user.

And , *wears devils advocate hat* , meta quotes knows what their userbase majority would do with this 3:) , ding , ding , ding , ding , ding , ding ..... ding .  😊

edit : also i don't think it affects rank as the timeline is chronological . You can make a case for "psychological" reasons to read something if it has a lot of likes , which i do , but i rarely browse the tl . If you want to hit that "psychological" reason you can recycle your posts (if they are the same) by having them be reposted on a future date . They retain the likes and the comments , you lose the rating tho.

[Deleted]  
Yashar Seyyedin #: Bottom Right corner!
That is not on the posts! That is on your profile "wall"!
 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

You have it!


Oh, I see.
You mean posts on your profile page, not the forum. I had never noticed that before.

New comment