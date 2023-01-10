Who likes?
Hello everyone. Is there any option to see the name of the guy who liked your post?
This website doesn't have "Likes" does it?
Bottom Right corner!
i liked for the lols
That would be nice wouldn't it ? I bet if the phone , or terminal "ding"ed with a new like notification that would increase visits . Other than that i can't see a use for displaying who liked your post (besides catering to the curiosity of the returning user.
And , *wears devils advocate hat* , meta quotes knows what their userbase majority would do with this 3:) , ding , ding , ding , ding , ding , ding ..... ding . 😊
edit : also i don't think it affects rank as the timeline is chronological . You can make a case for "psychological" reasons to read something if it has a lot of likes , which i do , but i rarely browse the tl . If you want to hit that "psychological" reason you can recycle your posts (if they are the same) by having them be reposted on a future date . They retain the likes and the comments , you lose the rating tho.
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