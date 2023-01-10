How to get the Super Signal indicator data in the EA ? - page 2
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In your SAMPLE_EA you are ...
In your SAMPLE_EA you are ...
Hello Mr.Fernando C.... Thanks for your reply and guidance. I have tried all your suggested guide lines. Still I am not getting the values in my .csv file.
I have tested many indicators with iCustom function and got the buffer values perfectly in the .csv files so far. Only in this case I am unable to get it.
In your last suggestion you have stated this: