Increase speed of Indicator

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[Deleted]  

How can i track if i load an indicator to chart, how many cpu thread and memory it consumes based on action.

I am looking to increase loading speed of my indicators.

Any suggestions are welcome.

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Arpit T: How can i track if i load an indicator to chart, how many cpu thread and memory it consumes based on action. I am looking to increase loading speed of my indicators. Any suggestions are welcome.

Indicators share the same thread for a symbol. Please read ... Documentation on MQL5: MQL5 programs / Program Running

To increase loading speed, improve the efficiency of your indicator code and/or reduce the maximum number of bars on a chart.

Documentation on MQL5: MQL5 programs / Program Running
Documentation on MQL5: MQL5 programs / Program Running
  • www.mql5.com
Program Running - MQL5 programs - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
[Deleted]  
Fernando Carreiro #:

Indicators share the same thread for a symbol. Please read ... Documentation on MQL5: MQL5 programs / Program Running

To increase loading speed, improve the efficiency of your indicator code and/or reduce the maximum number of bars on a chart.

Thanks.

Please share any link from where i can learn profiling indicators on realtime data


 
Arpit T:

How can i track if i load an indicator to chart, how many cpu thread and memory it consumes based on action.

I am looking to increase loading speed of my indicators.

Any suggestions are welcome.

I have noticed that every time you open a new topic you place it in the General section no matter what the subject is and I move it to the correct section. This topic is about indicators so I will move it to the indicators section.

In future please think about where your topic belongs and not just post in the general section.

[Deleted]  
Arpit T #: Thanks. Please share any link from where i can learn profiling indicators on realtime data
Code profiling - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
Code profiling - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Profiling means collecting program parameters during its execution. During a profiling, the execution time and the number of calls of individual...
[Deleted]  
Keith Watford #:

I have noticed that every time you open a new topic you place it in the General section no matter what the subject is and I move it to the correct section. This topic is about indicators so I will move it to the indicators section.

In future please think about where your topic belongs and not just post in the general section.

ok thanks, next time i will post in correct section. Have a good day.

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