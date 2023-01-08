Increase speed of Indicator
Indicators share the same thread for a symbol. Please read ... Documentation on MQL5: MQL5 programs / Program Running
To increase loading speed, improve the efficiency of your indicator code and/or reduce the maximum number of bars on a chart.
- www.mql5.com
Indicators share the same thread for a symbol. Please read ... Documentation on MQL5: MQL5 programs / Program Running
To increase loading speed, improve the efficiency of your indicator code and/or reduce the maximum number of bars on a chart.
Thanks.
Please share any link from where i can learn profiling indicators on realtime data
How can i track if i load an indicator to chart, how many cpu thread and memory it consumes based on action.
I am looking to increase loading speed of my indicators.
Any suggestions are welcome.
I have noticed that every time you open a new topic you place it in the General section no matter what the subject is and I move it to the correct section. This topic is about indicators so I will move it to the indicators section.
In future please think about where your topic belongs and not just post in the general section.
- www.metatrader5.com
I have noticed that every time you open a new topic you place it in the General section no matter what the subject is and I move it to the correct section. This topic is about indicators so I will move it to the indicators section.
In future please think about where your topic belongs and not just post in the general section.
ok thanks, next time i will post in correct section. Have a good day.
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How can i track if i load an indicator to chart, how many cpu thread and memory it consumes based on action.
I am looking to increase loading speed of my indicators.
Any suggestions are welcome.