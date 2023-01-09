Just noticed

New comment
 

the forum search is limited to 10 days ago . (or time limited in some way)

It could be local (to me only) so a confirmation would be appreciated .

Cheers 

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos: the forum search is limited to 10 days ago . (or time limited in some way) It could be local (to me only) so a confirmation would be appreciated . Cheers 

I've been saying for several days now (maybe even longer than a week), in my posts, that the Search function is malfunctioning and to use Google instead with the "site:mql5.com" filter.

I guess you did not take my words seriously then! 😅

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I've been saying for several days now (maybe even longer than a week), in my posts, that the Search function is malfunctioning and to use Google instead with the "site:mql5.com" filter.

I guess you did not take my words seriously then! 😅

Yes i use it but i assumed the issue was in the balance of results (mt4 v mt5) . In the forum i did not expect to see anything wrong , and i did . 😎

So you have encountered it as well and it was part of your preaching ( 😁) i will assume . (for confirmation)

 
I will report this to the admins.
[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #: Yes i use it but i assumed the issue was in the balance of results (mt4 v mt5) . In the forum i did not expect to see anything wrong , and i did . 😎 So you have encountered it as well and it was part of your preaching ( 😁) i will assume . (for confirmation)

I've given up reporting on website problems via a Forum thread as most of the time nothing is done about it (or it takes a very long time before it is).

There is always something "broken" with the site. When they fix one thing another breaks. It just keeps getting worse.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
I will report this to the admins.

Thank you 

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I've given up reporting on website problems via a Forum thread as most of the time nothing is done about it (or it takes a very long time before it is).

There is always something "broken" with the site. When they fix one thing another breaks. It just keeps getting worse.

Yeah this was a bit funny for a second because i paired it with the threads being marked unread error in my mind . They are probably errors though .  😇


Edit : i totally skipped over your response there to say my joke sorry . I believe a lot of trouble in todays world has risen because the logical side get's tired of pointing to the problem at some point while the other side keeps shouting (illogical things) and in the end they are the only ones being heard .

You being one of the most logical participants in this community i would encourage you to keep pointing at their f* ups .  🍺  

 
Search has been fixed. Sorry for inconvenience
[Deleted]  
@Alexey Petrov #: Search has been fixed. Sorry for inconvenience
Thanks!
 
Great
New comment