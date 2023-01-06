migration impossible
Nicolas Philippe Patrick Morice:
Hello guys,
I want a rent a VPS but after paiement, statut is blocked to stopped. Why ?
thanks for your help
Restart your computer and terminal and try again, if the problem persists move your MQL5 VPS to another server and re-migrate.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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Hello guys,
I want a rent a VPS but after paiement, statut is blocked to stopped. Why ?
thanks for your help