migration impossible

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Hello guys,

I want a rent a VPS but after paiement, statut is blocked to stopped. Why ?

thanks for your help

 
Nicolas Philippe Patrick Morice:

Hello guys,

I want a rent a VPS but after paiement, statut is blocked to stopped. Why ?

thanks for your help

Restart your computer and terminal and try again, if the problem persists move your MQL5 VPS to another server and re-migrate.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


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