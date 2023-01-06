Optimization Understanding

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Just having my computer run through optimization on an EA, and curious what these numbers are at the bottom of the screen.  I figure the XXX/YYYY number is the number of iterations completed/total iterations needed to be tested using the optimization criteria I set, but just curious what the number in (ZZZZ) parentheses means?  In this image it is 198,000 but I have seen it over 1,000,000 on other backtesting optimization runs.  Just curious.
 
benjamer12:
Just having my computer run through optimization on an EA, and curious what these numbers are at the bottom of the screen.  I figure the XXX/YYYY number is the number of iterations completed/total iterations needed to be tested using the optimization criteria I set, but just curious what the number in (ZZZZ) parentheses means?  In this image it is 198,000 but I have seen it over 1,000,000 on other backtesting optimization runs.  Just curious.

I think it is the number of passes if the genetic algorithm was not on

[Deleted]  
benjamer12:
Just having my computer run through optimization on an EA, and curious what these numbers are at the bottom of the screen.  I figure the XXX/YYYY number is the number of iterations completed/total iterations needed to be tested using the optimization criteria I set, but just curious what the number in (ZZZZ) parentheses means?  In this image it is 198,000 but I have seen it over 1,000,000 on other backtesting optimization runs.  Just curious.

You are using a "fast" genetic algorithm for optimisation.

  1. The first number is the number of completed passes (i.e, XXX)
  2. The second number is the anticipated or estimate of total number of passes (i.e. YYYY)
  3. The third number in parentheses is the total number of passes had it been a complete "slow" optimisation instead of the "fast" optimisation (i.e. ZZZZ)

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What is the limit of the number of variables, steps and passes during optimization under MT5?

Fernando Carreiro, 2023.01.04 13:23

I think that what may be happening to you is that you are using the "Fast genetic based algorithm" for your optimisations.

Instead choose the "Slow complete algorithm" and you will not have a problem with limits (see below)



    Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

    What is the limit of the number of variables, steps and passes during optimization under MT5?

    Fernando Carreiro, 2023.01.04 13:45

    For example, in the following I have selected only one parameter and defined a start, step and stop for it which will result in 51 passes.



     
    Fernando Carreiro #:

    You are using a "fast" genetic algorithm for optimisation.

    1. The first number is the number of completed passes (i.e, XXX)
    2. The second number is the anticipated or estimate of total number of passes (i.e. YYYY)
    3. The third number in parentheses is the total number of passes had it been a complete "slow" optimisation instead of the "fast" optimisation (i.e. ZZZZ)



      Thank you so much!!  That helps out a lot just wanting to understand it.  It just takes so long to try to run through all the different variables at once.  I don't think the MT4 I have gives me much of a choice, I only have a box to check on if I want to optimize, and on the properties window a box to check of whether the optimization uses a generic algarythim or not.  And what it is optimizing for, balance, drawdown...
      [Deleted]  
      benjamer12 #: Thank you so much!!  That helps out a lot just wanting to understand it.  It just takes so long to try to run through all the different variables at once.  I don't think the MT4 I have gives me much of a choice, I only have a box to check on if I want to optimize, and on the properties window a box to check of whether the optimization uses a generic algarythim or not.  And what it is optimizing for, balance, drawdown...

      The screenshots I provided before were for MT5, but on MT4, it does give you choices too.

      Click on the "Expert Properties" button and select which inputs you want to optimise and the "Start", "Step" and "Stop" values for each one.



       
      Fernando Carreiro #:

      The screenshots I provided before were for MT5, but on MT4, it does give you choices too.

      Click on the "Expert Properties" button and select which inputs you want to optimise and the "Start", "Step" and "Stop" values for each one.



      Good to know, I learned about the steps, and start and stop, glad that it has a similar function, proved very useful, kinda the whole point of optimization, which parameters give the best result.  Thank you again for answering questions.  Got one more for you or anyone.  On my report it shows that the max drawdown was like 40%, or $2,000 or close to it, but I downloaded the full history into an Excel, graphed it, and even on the graph in the strategy tester I'm not seeing any major drawdown, just curious how that is calculated, if it is actually accurate.
      [Deleted]  
      benjamer12 #: On my report it shows that the max drawdown was like 40%, or $2,000 or close to it, but I downloaded the full history into an Excel, graphed it, and even on the graph in the strategy tester I'm not seeing any major drawdown, just curious how that is calculated, if it is actually accurate.

      The drawdown value presented is based on equity, not balance — Results - Strategy Testing - Auto Trading - MetaTrader 4 Help

    1. Relative drawdown – the maximal loss in percents of the maximum equity value and its corresponding money value;
      2. Results - Strategy Testing - Auto Trading - MetaTrader 4 Help
      Results - Strategy Testing - Auto Trading - MetaTrader 4 Help
      • www.metatrader4.com
      After the testing has been completed, one can see the results thereof in the tabs of "Results", "Graph", "Report"...
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