Optimization Understanding
- AMD or Intel as well as the memory brand
- Issue with delays between MT5 and broker server
- Questions from a "dummy"
Just having my computer run through optimization on an EA, and curious what these numbers are at the bottom of the screen. I figure the XXX/YYYY number is the number of iterations completed/total iterations needed to be tested using the optimization criteria I set, but just curious what the number in (ZZZZ) parentheses means? In this image it is 198,000 but I have seen it over 1,000,000 on other backtesting optimization runs. Just curious.
I think it is the number of passes if the genetic algorithm was not on
Just having my computer run through optimization on an EA, and curious what these numbers are at the bottom of the screen. I figure the XXX/YYYY number is the number of iterations completed/total iterations needed to be tested using the optimization criteria I set, but just curious what the number in (ZZZZ) parentheses means? In this image it is 198,000 but I have seen it over 1,000,000 on other backtesting optimization runs. Just curious.
You are using a "fast" genetic algorithm for optimisation.
- The first number is the number of completed passes (i.e, XXX)
- The second number is the anticipated or estimate of total number of passes (i.e. YYYY)
- The third number in parentheses is the total number of passes had it been a complete "slow" optimisation instead of the "fast" optimisation (i.e. ZZZZ)
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What is the limit of the number of variables, steps and passes during optimization under MT5?
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.01.04 13:23
I think that what may be happening to you is that you are using the "Fast genetic based algorithm" for your optimisations.
Instead choose the "Slow complete algorithm" and you will not have a problem with limits (see below)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
What is the limit of the number of variables, steps and passes during optimization under MT5?
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.01.04 13:45
For example, in the following I have selected only one parameter and defined a start, step and stop for it which will result in 51 passes.
You are using a "fast" genetic algorithm for optimisation.
- The first number is the number of completed passes (i.e, XXX)
- The second number is the anticipated or estimate of total number of passes (i.e. YYYY)
- The third number in parentheses is the total number of passes had it been a complete "slow" optimisation instead of the "fast" optimisation (i.e. ZZZZ)
Thank you so much!! That helps out a lot just wanting to understand it. It just takes so long to try to run through all the different variables at once. I don't think the MT4 I have gives me much of a choice, I only have a box to check on if I want to optimize, and on the properties window a box to check of whether the optimization uses a generic algarythim or not. And what it is optimizing for, balance, drawdown...
The screenshots I provided before were for MT5, but on MT4, it does give you choices too.
Click on the "Expert Properties" button and select which inputs you want to optimise and the "Start", "Step" and "Stop" values for each one.
The screenshots I provided before were for MT5, but on MT4, it does give you choices too.
Click on the "Expert Properties" button and select which inputs you want to optimise and the "Start", "Step" and "Stop" values for each one.
The drawdown value presented is based on equity, not balance — Results - Strategy Testing - Auto Trading - MetaTrader 4 Help
Relative drawdown – the maximal loss in percents of the maximum equity value and its corresponding money value;
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