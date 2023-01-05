Maintenance work... Wait a few minutes, please

New comment
 

Hi, is there a maintenance? I've been trying to buy an EA from the market since yesterday but still unsucessful.

 
Riza May:

Hi, is there a maintenance? I've been trying to buy an EA from the market since yesterday but still unsucessful.

I don't think so, everything looks normal from my side.

Post a screenshot of what you see please.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

I don't think so, everything looks normal from my side.

Post a screenshot of what you see please.

It shows this screen after PayPal checkout page.


[Deleted]  
Riza May #:It shows this screen after PayPal checkout page.

I think that your browser cache may be corrupt. Clear your browser cache and clear the cookies too for the "mql5.com" site.

As a test to see if that is the case, try accessing via a different browser or different device.

New comment