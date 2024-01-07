Could you please help me convert this pine script to mql4? Some of this like NZ function is very complex to me. - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This is not an example of how to do it. It's just my funny story :)
Thanks .
Won't this be the same result (High-Low) unless there is a gap between the candles ?
i see , what is src ?
Edit : i assume it can only be price so here goes :
Thank you so much, very much appreciated bro
anytime
Thanks .
Won't this be the same result (High-Low) unless there is a gap between the candles ?
This has been copied from the documentation "as is". In order for the calculation results to match.
This has been copied from the documentation "as is". In order for the calculation results to match.
You are right actually , there were atr issues . Here is the atr i used :
And there were multiple errors in the code too , here is the full fix (although i'm skeptical about where the arrows appear) Thanks @Vladislav Boyko
edits for better search :
r-trend for metatrader , rtrend for mt4
Yes, that is the definition of “true range” vs “range”. It takes gaps into account. You are computing ATR, not AR.
Yes, that is the definition of “true range” vs “range”. It takes gaps into account. You are computing ATR, not AR.
I didn't know that . Thanks @William Roeder , happy new year .