Can anyone tell me what this BS is on Mt4 with not being able to put limit orders 20 points near the current price? - page 2
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It does not matter if it is an ECN/STP broker or account. If they have defined a "Stops Level" in their contract specifications then you have to abide by it.
I have brokers that don't have it and others that do. But it depends on the type of a account. For example, on one of my brokers, a Standard Account has "Stops Level", while the "Pro" account does not.
It is just part of normal trading. There is nothing "BS" or strange about it. It is your choice, to select the proper account type or broker, depending on your needs and interests.
What is important is that you make sure you have a licensed broker that is regulated, and that you have checked with that government regulator that the broker's license is valid and that they are reputable.
If however, you wish to trade without a "Stops Level" then choose a different account type or find another licensed, regulated, reputable broker.
I've never had to deal with such a thing in my years of trading. Learned something new...took a while. thx Fern
Also, you don't need to use a script. Just look at the Contract specifications for the symbol.
This is for the "Pro" account. I'm unable to show you an example of the "Standard" account, because I closed it a year ago as I don't use it any more.
My apologies if what I am about to say seems rude or offensive, ... but for someone that claims to have been trading for years, your questions are a little like that of a newbie that has only being doing this for a few days at most.
It is not normal for a trader that scalps the market with such tight stops, to be trading using pending orders (and grids to only make it worse).
If you got pop-ups, it's probably because you are using the terminal for the first time and you haven't confirmed "One Click Trading" yet.
Also, you simply close an order by clicking on the "x" at the end of line for the trade in the "Trade" tab of "Terminal" toolbox, or if you really want to (because it take longer), you can also right-click the line and select "Close Order".
My apologies if what I am about to say seems rude or offensive, ... but for someone that claims to have been trading for years, your questions are a little like that of a newbie that has only being doing this for a few days at most.
It is not normal for a trader that scalps the market with such tight stops, to be trading using pending orders (and grids to only make it worse).
If you got pop-ups, it's probably because you are using the terminal for the first time and you haven't confirmed "One Click Trading" yet.
Also, you simply close an order by clicking on the "x" at the end of line for the trade in the "Trade" tab of "Terminal" toolbox, or if you really want to (because it take longer), you can also right-click the line and select "Close Order".
Then why even say it. As I mentioned I've only used mt4 for orders a handful of times. Fernando, I used to use a bloomberg terminal for work and mt4 is easy to use, but in a lot of aspects it's like a toy.
Sometimes it's better to stay a nice person than be a critic. I don't need to tell you more than I have in my questions and you shouldn't be quick to jump to conclusions.
That's all, you don't need to answer any further.