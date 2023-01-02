Enable input based on another input

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hi devs,

I'm stuck in a problem in mql4 that I didn't find answer anywhere.

Enable input

I need to do the following:

When choosing mode1, enable option 1 and disable option 2 and vise versa whe choosing mode2

Is that possible in mql4?

Thanks,,,

[Deleted]  
Hany Mhmd Th Abrahym Aljml: hi devs, I'm stuck in a problem in mql4 that I didn't find answer anywhere. I need to do the following: When choosing mode1, enable option 1 and disable option 2 and vise versa whe choosing mode2 Is that possible in mql4? Thanks,,,

Not possible with neither MQL4 or MQL5. The input properties are static. They cannot be adjusted dynamically at runtime.

EDIT: Obviously, you can however, in the code simply ignore parameter values depending on the mode selected.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Not possible with neither MQL4 or MQL5. The input properties are static. They cannot be adjusted dynamically at runtime.
Thank you for your help.
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