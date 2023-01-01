Challenges for 2023
After a year full of market surprises, what do you expect from 2023, new black swans?
Anderson Rodrigues Coutinho:
After a year full of market surprises, what do you expect from 2023, new black swans?
After a year full of market surprises, what do you expect from 2023, new black swans?
I think best thing is not expecting anything. Just let it run.
Abe Fontelar #:
That's how you start New year. Being funny & positive at the same time :-)
Cheers to that 👏 👏 . You only need the negative to learn or motivate you then it must turn to anger .
Negativity starts the solution seeking process , anger ensures the solution goes as deep into the problem as possible .
([anger without a solution || negativity without analysis || solution without anger] = weakness)
Happy new year , many pips for the peeps
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