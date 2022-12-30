Please need Help with this Moving Average returning the wrong value
int biggerPeriodMA_handle = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,biggerDayPeriod,1,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE); int lowerPeriodMA_handle = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,lowerDayPeriod,1,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE); CopyBuffer(biggerPeriodMA_handle,0,0,3,biggerMABuffer); CopyBuffer(lowerPeriodMA_handle,0,0,3,lowerMABuffer);
Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the examples.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
They all (including iCustom) return a handle (an int). You get that in OnInit. In OnTick/OnCalculate (after the indicator has updated its buffers), you use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
Technical Indicators - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
How to start with MQL5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 3 #22 (2020)
How to start with MQL5 - MetaTrader 5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 7 #61 (2020)
MQL5 for Newbies: Guide to Using Technical Indicators in Expert Advisors - MQL5 Articles (2010)
How to call indicators in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles (2010)
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This is the value of 80-day moving average (0.739590)
This is the value I am getting 0.753203302741266678
This is my code below