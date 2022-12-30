Please need Help with this Moving Average returning the wrong value

New comment
 

This is the value of 80-day moving average (0.739590)


This is the value I am getting 0.753203302741266678


This is my code below

bool  FunctionCollection::DownTrendMaCrossover(int biggerDayPeriod,int lowerDayPeriod)
              {
               bool   downTrendConfirmed = false;
               double biggerMABuffer[];
               double lowerMABuffer[]; 
                          
               ArraySetAsSeries(biggerMABuffer,true);
               ArraySetAsSeries(lowerMABuffer,true);
               
               int biggerPeriodMA_handle = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,biggerDayPeriod,1,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
               int lowerPeriodMA_handle = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,lowerDayPeriod,1,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);   
                            
               CopyBuffer(biggerPeriodMA_handle,0,0,3,biggerMABuffer);           
               CopyBuffer(lowerPeriodMA_handle,0,0,3,lowerMABuffer); 
                             
               if(biggerMABuffer[1] > lowerMABuffer[1])
                  downTrendConfirmed = true;

               return downTrendConfirmed;            
              }
[Deleted]  
First I have two question: The MA-value of 0.7532... is from which bar (what date has this bar)? The MA-value of 0.739... is from which bar (what date has this bar)?
  
              int biggerPeriodMA_handle = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,biggerDayPeriod,1,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
               int lowerPeriodMA_handle = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,lowerDayPeriod,1,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);   
                            
               CopyBuffer(biggerPeriodMA_handle,0,0,3,biggerMABuffer);           
               CopyBuffer(lowerPeriodMA_handle,0,0,3,lowerMABuffer);

Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the examples.
   How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
      How To Interpret Answers.
         RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.

They all (including iCustom) return a handle (an int). You get that in OnInit. In OnTick/OnCalculate (after the indicator has updated its buffers), you use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
          Technical Indicators - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
          Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
          How to start with MQL5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 3 #22 (2020)
          How to start with MQL5 - MetaTrader 5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 7 #61 (2020)
          MQL5 for Newbies: Guide to Using Technical Indicators in Expert Advisors - MQL5 Articles (2010)
          How to call indicators in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles (2010)

New comment