very important
It is not an important question because everybody knows about it (read below). Just some few people do not know but those people are not reading the forum at all:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.
By the way, your signal can be found in MT5 using search on the top right corner of Metatrader:
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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