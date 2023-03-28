what is wrong in this indicator ? help me :S
The question is can you fix it?
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#property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 //--- plot p //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,m); ⋮ SetIndexBuffer(1,h);
How many buffers are you trying to create? How many did you declare?
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double L[]; double s[]; double k[];
What are these empty arrays? They are not buffers. They have no size, yet you try to use them.
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int calcs=rates_total-prev_calculated; int from=calcs; if(calcs>atr_period){ from=rates_total-atr_period-6; } for(int i=from;i>=0;i--)First run, prev_calculated is zero, you try to access Close[rates_total] which does not exist.
How to do your lookbacks correctly #9 — #14 & #19 (2016)
The question is can you fix it?
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How many buffers are you trying to create? How many did you declare?
-
What are these empty arrays? They are not buffers. They have no size, yet you try to use them.
- First run, prev_calculated is zero, you try to access Close[rates_total] which does not exist.
How to do your lookbacks correctly #9 — #14 & #19 (2016)
Hello ,Actually I want Convert an indicator in PineScript to MQL4 But I am a beginner ... :S
and this is pinescript Code i want convert to mql
float m=0 T=close-open L=high-low k=math.abs(T)/(L) atr=ta.atr(50) s=(high-math.max(close,open))/(math.min(close,open)-low) if L[1]>1*atr and 1*s[1]<=1*0.25 and 1*low[1]==1*ta.lowest(low[1],5) and k[1]<0.5 and close>high[1] m:=1 else if L[1]>1*atr and s[1]>=1*4 and 1*high[1]==1*ta.highest(high[1],5) and k[1]<0.5 and close<low[1] m:=-1
How to do your lookbacks correctly #9 — #14 & #19 (2016)
That going wrong is more rare than aliens landing on London tomorrow to flirt with my ex wife :P . It is a valid observation though.
Hello ,Actually I want Convert an indicator in PineScript to MQL4 But I am a beginner ... :S
and this is pinescript Code i want convert to mql
This is the same indicator as before ? you want to place a buy and sell arrow i assume that is why the values were so extreme ?
Points 1 + 2 of willian are correct
Try this (if there were no alterations to the original Trading view code)
#property version "1.00" #property strict #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- plot up #property indicator_label1 "U" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color1 clrRoyalBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 3 //--- plot down #property indicator_label2 "D" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color2 clrCrimson #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 3 input int atr_period=50;//atr period //you provide a deviation in points for your arrows from the high (for the sell arrow) and from the low (for the buy arrow) input int breath_room=200;//breathing room in points //--- indicator buffers double up[],down[]; int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,up); SetIndexArrow(0,217); SetIndexBuffer(1,down); SetIndexArrow(1,218); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- int calcs=rates_total-prev_calculated; int from=calcs; if(calcs>atr_period){ from=rates_total-atr_period-6; }else if(prev_calculated==0){ from=calcs-1; } for(int i=from;i>=0;i--) { double T=Close[i]-Open[i]; double L=High[i]-Low[i]; double k=0.0; if(L>0.0){k=MathAbs(T)/(L);} double atr=iATR(_Symbol,_Period,atr_period,i); double s_div=(MathMin(Close[i],Open[i])-Low[i]); double s=0.0; if(s_div!=0.0){s=(High[i]-MathMax(Close[i],Open[i]))/s_div;} if(High[i+2]>High[i+1]&&High[i+2]>High[i]&&High[i+2]>High[i+3]&&High[i+2]>High[i+4]&&Close[i]<Open[i]&&Close[i+1]<Open[i+1]&&Close[i+3]>Open[i+3]&&Close[i+4]>Open[i+4]&&Low[i]<Low[i+4]){ //p[i]=1000*(-1+High[i+2]/MathMin(Low[i+1],Low[i])); up[i]=Low[i]-((double)breath_room)*_Point;//minus the breathing room to set it lower } else if(Low[i+2]<Low[i+1]&&Low[i+2]<Low[i]&&Low[i+2]<Low[i+3]&&Low[i+2]<Low[i+4]&&Close[i]>Open[i]&&Close[i+1]>Open[i+1]&&Close[i+3]<Open[i+3]&&Close[i+4]<Open[i+4]&&High[i]>High[i+4]){ //p[i]=1000*(-1+Low[i+2]/MathMax(High[i+1],High[i])); down[i]=High[i]+((double)breath_room)*_Point;//plus the breathing room to set it higher } else{ //p[i]=0.0; } } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); }
It is not rare at all! It is guaranteed to happen every single time when an Indicator is first placed on a chart. On first call, prev_calculated is zero.
It is not rare at all! It is guaranteed to happen every single time when an Indicator is first placed on a chart. On first call, prev_calculated is zero.
But in this specific interpretation of an indicator if the rates are more than the atr period something happens , right ? 😊
So it is rare that from will request rates_total , very very rare . But as i said , rare does not mean never .
That going wrong is more rare than aliens landing on London tomorrow to flirt with my ex wife :P . It is a valid observation though.
This is the same indicator as before ? you want to place a buy and sell arrow i assume that is why the values were so extreme ?
Points 1 + 2 of willian are correct
Try this (if there were no alterations to the original Trading view code)
Your help was really great for this,You fixed the previous indicator problem., thank you :S.
Actually I wanted to convert this indicator to mql and I still have the same problem... :(( I am very confused :S
float m=0 T=close-open L=high-low k=math.abs(T)/(L) atr=ta.atr(50) s=(high-math.max(close,open))/(math.min(close,open)-low) if L[1]>1*atr and 1*s[1]<=1*0.25 and 1*low[1]==1*ta.lowest(low[1],5) and k[1]<0.5 and close>high[1] m:=1 else if L[1]>1*atr and s[1]>=1*4 and 1*high[1]==1*ta.highest(high[1],5) and k[1]<0.5 and close<low[1] m:=-1
If that is how you wish to view it ... then who am I to disagree.
But I will ask this .. and what happens when rates_total is also zero?
It does happen — often, in fact!
EDIT: And what about when prev_calculated is greater than rates_total?
Yes, it also happens, sometimes!
Your help was really great for this,You fixed the previous indicator problem., thank you :S.
Actually I wanted to convert this indicator to mql and I still have the same problem... :(( I am very confused :S
I see , so this is a slight alteration from the original .
Okay when you see [x] brackets in Pine Script it indicates a deviation to the past from the current value so in this case
L[1] becomes
double L=High[1]-Low[1];
similarly to Pine script MQL4 denotes the distance from the live bar with brackets so High[1] and Low[1] are the bar one position to the left from the latest bar
As above
s[1] becomes
double s=(High[1]-MathMax(Close[1],Open[1]))/(MathMin(Close[1],Open[1])-Low[1]);
Then you have ta.lowest(low,5) which means find the lowest of the lows for the last 5 bars after the live one .
Which is tricky . You will use iLowest for this one , but iLowest will give you a bar index so to get its low you will have to access the result of the lowest.
double lowest=Low[iLowest(_Symbol,_Period,MODE_LOW,5,1)]; //so get the Low , which low ? the low at the index with the lowest low starting from bar 1 till bar 5
Then k[1] is also tricky where your [1]s cascade into the individual calculations of T and L so you get :
double k=MathAbs(Close[1]-Open[1])/(High[1]-Low[1]);
and close>high[1] means if the current close is higher than the previous close
So these are the basic formulas for the first check is it done though ? No .
We are checking every bar in index i so all the [1] become [i+1] and all the [0] become [i] , i will attach the full code in case you want to take a look directly instead of trying out yourself.
The though of creating extra buffers to keep everything neatly tucked in there was correct , but let's do it the easy way first.
I see , so this is a slight alteration from the original .
Okay when you see [x] brackets in Pine Script it indicates a deviation to the past from the current value so in this case
L[1] becomes
similarly to Pine script MQL4 denotes the distance from the live bar with brackets so High[1] and Low[1] are the bar one position to the left from the latest bar
As above
s[1] becomes
Then you have ta.lowest(low,5) which means find the lowest of the lows for the last 5 bars after the live one .
Which is tricky . You will use iLowest for this one , but iLowest will give you a bar index so to get its low you will have to access the result of the lowest.
Then k[1] is also tricky where your [1]s cascade into the individual calculations of T and L so you get :
and close>high[1] means if the current close is higher than the previous close
So these are the basic formulas for the first check is it done though ? No .
We are checking every bar in index i so all the [1] become [i+1] and all the [0] become [i] , i will attach the full code in case you want to take a look directly instead of trying out yourself.
The though of creating extra buffers to keep everything neatly tucked in there was correct , but let's do it the easy way first.
Wow, you are really awesome And I learned a lot from you thank you
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Hi guys
indicator not work and Error array out of range.
can you fix it ?