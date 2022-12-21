Error while updating trying to update product in the market

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Hi,

I'm getting the following error when I try to upload new product file to the market.

call_onready error: SecurityError: Blocked a frame with origin "https://www.mql5.com" from accessing a cross-origin frame.

Error

Discover new MetaTrader 5 opportunities with MQL5 community and services
Discover new MetaTrader 5 opportunities with MQL5 community and services
  • 2022.12.21
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5: language of trade strategies built-in the MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform, allows writing your own trading robots, technical indicators, scripts and libraries of functions
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