Articles - page 2
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The difference is that the Forum is "moderated by the users" who are more strongly motivated to do what is right and just, preventing advertising as defined by the rules.
Articles and Products on the other hand, are handled by the "admin" who don't really pay that much attention or worry too much until some one complains about it.
I was once banned for life by the "admin" for having my own rates on my own bio/profile and for stating that I would not use freelance on my bio not on the forum. Luckily several moderators defended me and I got my account back.
So the rules are changed and adapted as they wish with no strict rule of conduct.
Very good point . True . And also maybe the propagation mechanism is automated (of the articles/codes etc) and it assumes what it posts is checked.
-edit- what if the moderator takes that article and posts it in an other thread ? like advertisement of the "advertisement" is that a violation ? xD
(edit2 : what if the moderator takes that article ,posts it in a users thread and its also not relevant to that thread because the product is for a different platform , is that 2 violations ? xD)
Okay i see your points gentlement ... i see your points ...
Thank you , cheers
Given that they pay for Articles, I would assume some human intervention to analyse their worth — I hope!
Given that they pay for Articles, I would assume some human intervention to analyse their worth — I hope!
yeah , a pattern emerges but let's not go there ... :)
The system already creates a discussion thread in the forum for articles.
As for moderators posting "pockets" of Articles, CodeBase publications and other forum threads (yes I know what you mean 😅), then even if it's of suspected advertising material, the fault lies with MetaQuotes for having allowed the original in the first place, and not the moderator or other user for posting "pockets" of them.
The system already creates a discussion thread in the forum for articles.
As for moderators posting "pockets" of Articles, CodeBase publications and other forum threads (yes I know what you mean 😅 ), then even if it's of suspected advertising material, the fault lies with MetaQuotes for allowing the original in the first place.
yup ..... yup ... (i imagine the system is automated , whatever comes down the queue is pushed out , maybe that mod is also automated 😅.oof )