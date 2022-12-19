OpenCL Enable or DIsable?
Arpit T: What difference it will make if i enable or disable OpenCL? What is Rating? IS 563 rating good?
If your code does not use OpenCL functionality then it will make no difference and you can just disable it all.
Documentation on MQL5: Working with OpenCL
- www.mql5.com
Working with OpenCL - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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What difference it will make if i enable or disable OpenCL? What is Rating? IS 563 rating good?