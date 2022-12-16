EA coding

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looking for some one to <deleted>

 

You may consider to use Freelance service for examplew: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
or if you already pre-selected some coder so you can create a person order for him: same link https://www.mql5.com/en/job

Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
  • 2022.12.16
  • www.mql5.com
The largest freelance service with MQL5 application developers
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