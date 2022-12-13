Objects Text Template
Arpit T:
Like other trading apps, is it possible to create a text template on MT5? for e.g. if i want to draw a line with text "Liquidity Inducement" and sometime with text "Break of structure" and i dont wish to type everytime on new chart
it has to be coded.
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Like other trading apps, is it possible to create a text template on MT5? for e.g. if i want to draw a line with text "Liquidity Inducement" and sometime with text "Break of structure" and i dont wish to type everytime on new chart