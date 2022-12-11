I get this error , please i need to solve
Sultan almarar:
You should use "#property strict":
Constant
Type
Description
strict
Compiler directive for strict compilation mode (see Updated MQL4)
Program Properties (#property) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
- docs.mql4.com
Program Properties (#property) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
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