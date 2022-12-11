I get this error , please i need to solve

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Sultan almarar:

You should use "#property strict":

Constant

Type

Description

strict

 

Compiler directive for strict compilation mode (see Updated MQL4)
Program Properties (#property) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
Program Properties (#property) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
Program Properties (#property) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
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