MT5 Strategy tester
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi: Hi, I have been running the MT5 strategy tester on two PCs for 15 days. MQL5 expect around $30 a month, while I never reached even closer. Disappointed. My personal PC is good with i7 2-cores 16GB, my internet connection is very fast. RR was 142, and the PC was running 24/7. Another PC was on VPS. It not good enough but I tried my best here. Did I do anything wrong? How can increase the income from testing. Many thanks, Abdul
Nothing wrong! With a PR of 142 and only 2 cores you should not expect more than $2 or $3 per month maximum (probably less).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Hyper-V problems and minimum requirements for MQL5 Strategy Tester Agents!
Fernando Carreiro, 2017.02.18 03:41Just an update - so far there has been no response from the Service Desk and the ticket remains open.
Below is a graph of the earnings so far, but a word of advice - keep your installation up to date, otherwise you will soon notice a decline in activity.
If you use the standard build-in agents of a normal MetaTrader 5 setup, then you will have the LiveUpdate but if you you use a separate installation of the “MQL5 Strategy Tester Agents” (which was my case), then you will have to manually keep it up to date.
Average PR (Performance Ratio) of 142, available 24/7: Intel Core i7-4790T @ 2.70GHz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD (Windows 10 Pro 64-bit)
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Hi,
I have been running the MT5 strategy tester on two PCs for 15 days.
MQL5 expect around $30 a month, while I never reached even closer. Disappointed.
My personal PC is good with i7 2-cores 16GB, my internet connection is very fast. RR was 142, and the PC was running 24/7.
Another PC was on VPS. It not good enough but I tried my best here.
Did I do anything wrong? How can increase the income from testing.
Many thanks,
Abdul