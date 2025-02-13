Lot Size In Copy Trading
Hello to every one
I have a problem in copy trading. I bought a signal but every time MT5 open 0,01 lot for me. How can I fix that?
My account: Broker: Fibo Group - Demo - Leverage: 1:400 - Balance: 3000$
Signal account: Broker: FBS - Real - Leverage: 1:500 - Balance: 16000$
would you please help me
What size are the signal trades?
Lot size is copied automatically and proportionally to your account's balance, leverage and currency.
Your copying ratio should about 15%, so if the signal opens 0.06 or 0.07 and you open 0.01, that's normal.
What size are the signal trades?
Lot size is copied automatically and proportionally to your account's balance, leverage and currency.
Your copying ratio should about 15%, so if the signal opens 0.06 or 0.07 and you open 0.01, that's normal.
For example, Signal size is 0.17 lot and MT5 open 0.01 for me
my balance is one/fifth of signal provider so the lot size should be one/fifth (logical).
Even if MT5 open 0.01 for each 1000$ it should be 0.03,, not 0.01
I would be glad if you could tell me how can fix this problem.
If I increase my balance up to provider its going to be same lot size?
For example, Signal size is 0.17 lot and MT5 open 0.01 for me
my balance is one/fifth of signal provider so the lot size should be one/fifth (logical).
Even if MT5 open 0.01 for each 1000$ it should be 0.03,, not 0.01
I would be glad if you could tell me how can fix this problem.
If I increase my balance up to provider its going to be same lot size?
Have you put the maximum 95% participation in signal's settings?
Then there is a problem with the balance and leverage information your account and broker send to the MQL5.com signal copying interface and that results to a wrong copying ratio calculation.
Thank you for your time. How can I contact with MQL5 and describe my problem with them? via email? or they have online chat?
Thank you for your time. How can I contact with MQL5 and describe my problem with them? via email? or they have online chat?
I don't think that this issue can be solved, all these calculations are done automatically.
The only solution is to try with another broker/server setup.
You may contact the Service Desk at the bottom of this page but they will tell you to look for an answer in this forum.
I don't think that this issue can be solved, all these calculations are done automatically.
The only solution is to try with another broker/server setup.
You may contact the Service Desk at the bottom of this page but they will tell you to look for an answer in this forum.
Thank you so much my friend
you are awesome
I don't think that this issue can be solved, all these calculations are done automatically.
The only solution is to try with another broker/server setup.
You may contact the Service Desk at the bottom of this page but they will tell you to look for an answer in this forum.
Excuse me, I have another question. I bought signal for one month, Im in the middle of month, can I change my account and broker?
Yes, you can move your signal subscription to another trading account, but only once a week, so be very careful with your account details that you will enter.
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Hello to every one
I have a problem in copy trading. I bought a signal but every time MT5 open 0,01 lot for me. How can I fix that?
My account: Broker: Fibo Group - Demo - Leverage: 1:400 - Balance: 3000$
Signal account: Broker: FBS - Real - Leverage: 1:500 - Balance: 16000$
would you please help me