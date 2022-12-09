Where can I see the Single Company stock purchasing instead of group stocks like US30 and SP500 on Funded Trading Plus?
Where can I see the Single Company stock purchasing instead of group stocks like US30 and SP500 on Funded Trading Plus?
1128011: Where can I see the Single Company stock purchasing instead of group stocks like US30 and SP500 on Funded Trading Plus?
You have to find a broker that offers that, and then once you have an account open with them, open up your Symbols (Ctrl-U) and enable/show the ones you want to view on the Market Watch window.
EDIT: But please note that most of the time they are CFD's of the stocks and not actual Stocks.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register