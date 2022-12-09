Where can I see the Single Company stock purchasing instead of group stocks like US30 and SP500 on Funded Trading Plus?

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Where can I see the Single Company stock purchasing instead of group stocks like US30 and SP500 on Funded Trading Plus?
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1128011: Where can I see the Single Company stock purchasing instead of group stocks like US30 and SP500 on Funded Trading Plus?

You have to find a broker that offers that, and then once you have an account open with them, open up your Symbols (Ctrl-U) and enable/show the ones you want to view on the Market Watch window.

EDIT: But please note that most of the time they are CFD's of the stocks and not actual Stocks.


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