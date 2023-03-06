Can Metaquotes view my expert advisor?
This is reply from MQ -
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Do brokers see the installed EAs
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.02.19 13:22The question constantly pops up, the answers were repeatedly given.
The brokers (and MetaQuotes) can not see the contents of any expert advisor
This is reply from MQ -
Well, I think that MQ may have the ability to get the code from .ex file. When you upload something into Market, they do modify the provided .ex file adding protection. The same is true when you use Cloud Protector.
You send one file there and get another one (protected) back. So, if they can modify your .ex file, they may (I do not know if they can though) be able to get source code file from it as well.
But it is only about files which you sent to them. Either to market or to cloud protector. I am sure that they do not scan our computers for source code files :)
Well, I think that MQ may have the ability to get the code from .ex file. When you upload something into Market, they do modify the provided .ex file adding protection. The same is true when you use Cloud Protector.
You send one file there and get another one (protected) back. So, if they can modify your .ex file, they may (I do not know if they can though) be able to get source code file from it as well.
But it is only about files which you sent to them. Either to market or to cloud protector. I am sure that they do not scan our computers for source code files :)
Any company which created compiler can also decompile but as the above reply from them said they are not going to see the contents of your EA
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2021.10.15 20:43Doesn't make sense. Technically they could, but why would they do that ? They don't care about your code.
Exactly.
Exactly.
There are many reasons to CARE about the code which is being distributed via their services, like Market. Security at first.
There are many rules which every product must meet to be published in the Market.
Are you saying that MQ do not care about checking if they are met properly?
There are many reasons to CARE about the code which is being distributed via their services, like Market. Security at first.
There are many rules which every product must meet to be published in the Market.
Are you saying that MQ do not care about checking if they are met properly?
Well if it isn't the legendary Wahoo :)
I wonder what happens in decompilation claims .
Do they compare their reversal with the one checked ?
What if an employee get's really really mad with MQ and has access to the system.
Well if it isn't the legendary Wahoo :)
I wonder what happens in decompilation claims .
Do they compare their reversal with the one checked ?
What if an employee get's really really mad with MQ and has access to the system.
To be clear.
I am NOT saying that MQ can decompile .ex files. I do not know if that is the case.
But I do not see any reason why they could not.
There are many reasons to CARE about the code which is being distributed via their services, like Market. Security at first.
There are many rules which every product must meet to be published in the Market.
Are you saying that MQ do not care about checking if they are met properly?
They are checking the RESULTS. Not the code.
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Hello guys I was wondering if Metaquotes (the software company, not the broker) has the ability to view the contents of my expert advisor?
Can anybody with more knowledge on the matter please tell me more? Thank you!