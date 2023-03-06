Can Metaquotes view my expert advisor?

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Hello guys I was wondering if Metaquotes (the software company, not the broker) has the ability to view the contents of my expert advisor?

Can anybody with more knowledge on the matter please tell me more? Thank you!

 
The brokers (and MetaQuotes) can not see the contents of any expert advisor

This is reply from MQ - 

Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий

Do brokers see the installed EAs

Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.02.19 13:22

The question constantly pops up, the answers were repeatedly given.

Never any broker sees and does not have access to the trader's computer, does not know and does not have access to his robots or any other programs.

But each order has a type of reason, which indicates how it was created - manually or by experts.

To be afraid of knowledge by the broker ("trader trades experts") does not make sense. At a huge number of brokers, the percentage of autotrading more than 50% of transactions - everyone understands that this is a new reality.

 
Sergey Golubev #:
The brokers (and MetaQuotes) can not see the contents of any expert advisor

This is reply from MQ - 


Well, I think that MQ may have the ability to get the code from .ex file. When you upload something into Market, they do modify the provided .ex file adding protection. The same is true when you use Cloud Protector.

You send one file there and get another one (protected) back. So, if they can modify your .ex file, they may (I do not know if they can though) be able to get source code file from it as well.

But it is only about files which you sent to them. Either to market or to cloud protector. I am sure that they do not scan our computers for source code files :)

[Deleted]  
Andrey Barinov #:

Well, I think that MQ may have the ability to get the code from .ex file. When you upload something into Market, they do modify the provided .ex file adding protection. The same is true when you use Cloud Protector.

You send one file there and get another one (protected) back. So, if they can modify your .ex file, they may (I do not know if they can though) be able to get source code file from it as well.

But it is only about files which you sent to them. Either to market or to cloud protector. I am sure that they do not scan our computers for source code files :)

Any company which created compiler can also decompile but as the above reply from them said they are not going to see the contents of your EA

 
Arpit T #:

Any company which created compiler can also decompile but as the above reply from them said they are not going to see the contents of your EA

The above reply SAYS NOTHING about them not seeing contest of your EA. It is only saying about BROKERS. 

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can metaquotes see my EA?

Alain Verleyen, 2021.10.15 20:43

Doesn't make sense. Technically they could, but why would they do that ? They don't care about your code.

Exactly.

 
Enrique Dangeroux #:

Exactly.

There are many reasons to CARE about the code which is being distributed via their services, like Market. Security at first.

There are many rules which every product must meet to be published in the Market.

Are you saying that MQ do not care about checking if they are met properly?

 
Andrey Barinov #:

There are many reasons to CARE about the code which is being distributed via their services, like Market. Security at first.

There are many rules which every product must meet to be published in the Market.

Are you saying that MQ do not care about checking if they are met properly?

Well if it isn't the legendary Wahoo :)

I wonder what happens in decompilation claims . 

Do they compare their reversal with the one checked ?

What if an employee get's really really mad with MQ and has access to the system.

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Well if it isn't the legendary Wahoo :)

I wonder what happens in decompilation claims . 

Do they compare their reversal with the one checked ?

What if an employee get's really really mad with MQ and has access to the system.

To be clear.

I am NOT saying that MQ can decompile .ex files. I do not know if that is the case.

But I do not see any reason why they could not. 

 
Andrey Barinov #:

To be clear.

I am NOT saying that MQ can decompile .ex files. I do not know if that is the case.

But I do not see any reason why they could not. 

Yeah of course NOT . Nobody is saying that , after all it is impossible .

It is like beating Brazil in the World Cup . xD


 
Andrey Barinov #:

There are many reasons to CARE about the code which is being distributed via their services, like Market. Security at first.

There are many rules which every product must meet to be published in the Market.

Are you saying that MQ do not care about checking if they are met properly?

They are checking the RESULTS. Not the code.

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