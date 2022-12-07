how do i open ex.4 source code?
how do i open ex.4 source code?
Matej Cehelsky:
how do i open ex.4 source code?
how do i open ex.4 source code?
You don't. Ex4/5 files are the result of the mq4/5 files compilation.
Mq4/5 files are the source codes.
William Roeder #:
What part of “you don't” was unclear to you?
What part of “you don't” was unclear to you?
Matej Cehelsky #:
so i can't open ex.4 ?
Did someone send you a code claiming its a famous product ?
If yes , screenshot the message , get their user url , send it to the service desk .(if you can send images to the desk)
(if you can send files , send the code too) (to the service desk i mean)
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