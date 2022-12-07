how do i open ex.4 source code?

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how do i open ex.4 source code?
 
Matej Cehelsky:
how do i open ex.4 source code?

You don't. Ex4/5 files are the result of the mq4/5 files compilation.

Mq4/5 files are the source codes.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You don't. Ex4/5 files are the result of the mq4/5 files compilation.

Mq4/5 files are the source codes.

so i can't open ex.4 ?

 
Matej Cehelsky #: so i can't open ex.4 ?

What part of “you don't” was unclear to you?

 
William Roeder #:

What part of “you don't” was unclear to you?


Matej Cehelsky #:

so i can't open ex.4 ?

Did someone send you a code claiming its a famous product ?

If yes , screenshot the message , get their user url , send it to the service desk .

(if you can send images to the desk)
(if you can send files , send the code too) (to the service desk i mean)
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