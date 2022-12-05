I need help I will check the robot and put it on the market

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I need help, I'm going to get the robot checked so I can put it on the market and at the beginning it shows me that I can choose a spread, I accidentally checked the wrong spread and now it won't show me either, can anyone help me with this?
 
In English please.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
In English please.

Can you help me ?

[Deleted]  
Matej Cehelsky #: Can you help me ?

How do you want us to help? You have not shown any log results or screenshots to explain your issue.

If it is for a Market product, you will most probably also not be willing to show your code publicly.

Without access to the code and more information we are unable to offer assistance.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

How do you want us to help? You have not shown any log results or screenshots to explain your issue.

If it is for a Market product, you will most probably also not be willing to show your code publicly.

Without access to the code and more information we are unable to offer assistance.

when you put the EA to the test for the first time, you will see a small table and there you can choose a spread, but I put the wrong spread and now it doesn't show the table anymore

[Deleted]  
Matej Cehelsky #: when you put the EA to the test for the first time, you will see a small table and there you can choose a spread, but I put the wrong spread and now it doesn't show the table anymore
What spread? According to Google translation it is asking you to attach the ".ex5" file first, which you have not done.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
What spread? According to Google translation it is asking you to attach the ".ex5" file first, which you have not done.

there is a little box usually with the recommended spread , i think if he changes the version it will show up again . 

wersja 2.1 + rekompilacja
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

there is a little box usually with the recommended spread , i think if he changes the version it will show up again . 

well thank you

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