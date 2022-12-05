I need help I will check the robot and put it on the market
- Spread check won't work - help!
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How do you want us to help? You have not shown any log results or screenshots to explain your issue.
If it is for a Market product, you will most probably also not be willing to show your code publicly.
Without access to the code and more information we are unable to offer assistance.
How do you want us to help? You have not shown any log results or screenshots to explain your issue.
If it is for a Market product, you will most probably also not be willing to show your code publicly.
Without access to the code and more information we are unable to offer assistance.
when you put the EA to the test for the first time, you will see a small table and there you can choose a spread, but I put the wrong spread and now it doesn't show the table anymore
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