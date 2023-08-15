Problem with EA download

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I wanted to buy a free EA, the download it and then logo in my MT4 to my MQL5 account. But i can' download this EA, after request to me if i have MT4 it happen nothing.
 
Damians123:
I wanted to buy a free EA, the download it and then logo in my MT4 to my MQL5 account. But i can' download this EA, after request to me if i have MT4 it happen nothing.

Search for it in your MT4 terminal and install it there.



 

print screen.


Note that I have 2 accounts with differents EAs. 

 
cotterse #:

print screen.


Note that I have 2 accounts with differents EAs. 

It's not allowed to have several accounts on this site.
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