Problem with EA download
I wanted to buy a free EA, the download it and then logo in my MT4 to my MQL5 account. But i can' download this EA, after request to me if i have MT4 it happen nothing.
- cant install market applications
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- Indicators: Forex market session indicator
Damians123:
I wanted to buy a free EA, the download it and then logo in my MT4 to my MQL5 account. But i can' download this EA, after request to me if i have MT4 it happen nothing.
I wanted to buy a free EA, the download it and then logo in my MT4 to my MQL5 account. But i can' download this EA, after request to me if i have MT4 it happen nothing.
Search for it in your MT4 terminal and install it there.
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