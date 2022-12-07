Not able to bid for Personal and Public Job Both | No options to enter price and Days

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Hi All,


I am not able to bid for Personal and Public Job Both | No options to enter price and Days, I have received personal jobs from my client but not able to apply.


[Deleted]  
Pramod Kumar Yadav: Hi All, I am not able to bid for Personal and Public Job Both | No options to enter price and Days, I have received personal jobs from my client but not able to apply.

There is a limit to how many bids you can make per day. Maybe you have reached that daily limit?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

There is a limit to how many bids you can make per day. Maybe you have reached that daily limit?

No i have not applied any bid for last 2 days 
[Deleted]  
Pramod Kumar Yadav #: No i have not applied any bid for last 2 days 

Are you perhaps working on too many jobs at the moment? I am not sure, but there may be a limit on that too.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Are you perhaps working on too many jobs at the moment? I am not sure, but there may be a limit on that too.

No Sir, only 1 job in progress, it seems some restriction on my account from mql5 end , but i have not received any email/notification regarding that.
[Deleted]  
Pramod Kumar Yadav #No Sir, only 1 job in progress, it seems some restriction on my account from mql5 end , but i have not received any email/notification regarding that.
Then you will have to contact the Service Desk in the case you have a temporary ban for some reason.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Then you will have to contact the Service Desk in the case you have a temporary ban for some reason.

I reached to service desk , they supported and restriction removed with warning.

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