Help to update code
above the for loop there are these 4 boys :
int Price=0; int Mode=1; int ShortPeriod=5; int LongPeriod=13; for(int i=0; i<limit; i++)
which override whatever your inputs are
If you place
#property strict
on top of mql4 code it will inform you of things like that
above the for loop there are these 4 boys :
which override whatever your inputs are
If you place
on top of mql4 code it will inform you of things like that
Thank you for the answer. I have really no experience in coding. I added the #property strict on top of the code, and got this result.
I try to understand but I have no knowlede about coding. Can you maybe modify the code for me? I dont know how to do that right.
Thank you for the answer. I have really no experience in coding. I added the #property strict on top of the code, and got this result.
I try to understand but I have no knowlede about coding. Can you maybe modify the code for me? I dont know how to do that right.
Sorry , i meant in general if you add the strict property . For now you can just delete the 4 highlighted lines above the for loop .
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Hi at all.
This is my first try to add some changes to an code. But I really dont konw how to do this. I tryed some things, but without success.
I downloaded this code from the net. It works. But I want to see the input propertys in the indicator options window. There is ony the Alert true/false option.
The Indicator have some other functions I want to be able to change in that window also.
This I want to add:
extern int Price=0;
extern int Mode=1;
extern int ShortPeriod=5;
extern int LongPeriod=13;
I already added it, and see in the opions window, but when I cange the values, nothing happens...
This is the code I want to add the input settings:
This I tryed, but the changes have no affect to the indicator at all.
Many thanks for help.
It would be nice to understand, how this works.
With kind regards
Robert