mt5 Demo contests?

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Hi, Is anypone aware if metaqutes directly holds any demo contests? or any other contest where mt5 platfom direct from mql is used?

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pcindia: Hi, Is anypone aware if metaqutes directly holds any demo contests? or any other contest where mt5 platfom direct from mql is used?
There have not been any contests for several years now. They may have decided to stop doing them.
 

Some brokers host competitions or "cups"  and there is also prop firm challenges ftmo if im not mistaken . 

I wonder if we could host our own competition somehow

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@Lorentzos Roussos #: I wonder if we could host our own competition somehow
And who would fund the winning prizes?
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
And who would fund the winning prizes?

Good point . My first thought was blockchain , smart contract , money pool from participants .

But then there's the whole how are the trading rules checked 

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Lorentzos Roussos #: Good point . My first thought was blockchain , smart contract , money pool from participants. But then there's the whole how are the trading rules checked 

Forget it! Not worth the hassle! Let the brokers and prop-firms do their thing on their own.

Best not get involved so not to have your life upturned with the anxiety.

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Some brokers host competitions or "cups"  and there is also prop firm challenges ftmo if im not mistaken . 

I wonder if we could host our own competition somehow

You are right, actually it will be worthwhle all the efforts if we make it a grand 'onn time event, duly covered by BBC  and news channels. prize can be in the tune of $10M and I can have a few hedge funds sponsor that prize  

 
pcindia #:

You are right, actually it will be worthwhle all the efforts if we make it a grand 'onn time event, duly covered by BBC  and news channels. prize can be in the tune of $10M and I can have a few hedge funds sponsor that prize  

xD 

And for every losing trade the contestants must drink a shot of desi daru 

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

xD 

And for every losing trade the contestants must drink a shot of desi daru 

and I thought i was serious about  this

 
pcindia #:

and I thought i was serious about  this


In a serious note though , they have no incentive to start a contest since they are established now . It is indeed up to the users

 

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