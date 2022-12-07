mt5 Demo contests?
Some brokers host competitions or "cups" and there is also prop firm challenges ftmo if im not mistaken .
I wonder if we could host our own competition somehow
Forget it! Not worth the hassle! Let the brokers and prop-firms do their thing on their own.
Best not get involved so not to have your life upturned with the anxiety.
Some brokers host competitions or "cups" and there is also prop firm challenges ftmo if im not mistaken .
I wonder if we could host our own competition somehow
You are right, actually it will be worthwhle all the efforts if we make it a grand 'onn time event, duly covered by BBC and news channels. prize can be in the tune of $10M and I can have a few hedge funds sponsor that prize
You are right, actually it will be worthwhle all the efforts if we make it a grand 'onn time event, duly covered by BBC and news channels. prize can be in the tune of $10M and I can have a few hedge funds sponsor that prize
xD
And for every losing trade the contestants must drink a shot of desi daru
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Hi, Is anypone aware if metaqutes directly holds any demo contests? or any other contest where mt5 platfom direct from mql is used?