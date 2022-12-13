Trailing with commission/spread - page 2
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Here is the function along with a test order , it returns the trail price for the min profit specified .
The trail distance must be in points (like 10 pips should be sent like 100.0 pts)
Problem solved, thank you Lorentzos!
Problem solved, thank you Lorentzos!
Cheers