Trailing with commission/spread - page 2

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Lorentzos Roussos #:

Here is the function along with a test order , it returns the trail price for the min profit specified .

The trail distance must be in points (like 10 pips should be sent like 100.0 pts)

Problem solved, thank you Lorentzos!

 
Scalper8 #:

Problem solved, thank you Lorentzos!

Cheers 


[Deleted]  
A trailing commission is consistently calculated as a percentage of the total amount invested in a fund as well as its value over time. The specific fund will determine the proportion as well.
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