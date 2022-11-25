PositionsTotal - Wrong value provided
If the position was taken during that tick event, It only gets updated when you return from OnTick().
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Hi,
I'm testing an EA on Strategy Tester with the debugging mode on MT5.
I put a break point somewhere and wait for it to trigger.
Then, I store the value of PositionsTotal() on a variable to debug it.
While on my trading tab, I can see two open positions, the PositionsTotal() is returning only one.
What's wrong?
These are the positions open at the time of the break point is reached.
It's only detecting the position with ticket 6.
Who can help?