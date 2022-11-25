MT4 version 1365 has frequent cache issues

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It doesn't happen often, but MT5 on the same machine seems to work fine. I don't know what caused it.


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Build 1365 is a beta build. If you don't want to be a beta tester, don't connect to MetaQuotes demo servers. Connect only to broker accounts, be they demo or real.

Reputable brokers will not push out beta builds and instead only push out official release builds or critical updates.

Revert back to an earlier build. Hopefully you keep backups, which you should be doing anyway.

But If not, then thanks to Andrey Khatimlianskii, you can download previous builds here — https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YSUVehcElTpLxCLPMsdlDfFu4Y61yrcc

 
I downloaded the installer from broker gmi , I don't understand why it got beta version.
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