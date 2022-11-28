i ama getting this error on the new trading system i have created around neural networks any who can help

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Amos Tsopotsa: i ama getting this error on the new trading system i have created around neural networks any who can help

Are using OpenCL? You probably have to update your graphics driver ou install a graphics card that supports the functionality you are trying to use via OpenCL.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Are using OpenCL? You probably have to update your graphics driver ou install a graphics card that supports the functionality you are trying to use via OpenCL.

thank you 

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Amos Tsopotsa #: thank you 
You are welcome!
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