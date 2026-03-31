MQ5 Can't Install Indicator on Mac
You can install directly from/to Metatrader.
...
Fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password, after that - find this indicator in the Market tab of Metatrader using search on the top right corner of Metatrader, and install it.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.08 12:10
You can search this product by name: use search on the top right corner of Metatrader -
thank you.
I can install indicator on MacBook Air m1 because of this article.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have tried installing an indicator on my Mac and it is the website giving me an issue. I get to the screen below and I can't select "Yes, I have MetaTrader5" I can ONLY select "No, I don't have MetaTrader5". How do I overcome this very simple issue so I can move on to the next issue